Warriors Star Draymond Green Suspended Indefinitely By NBA

December 13, 2023 4:22PM AKST
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) jogs off the court after getting ejected during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was suspended indefinitely by the NBA on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after he hit Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face and received a Flagrant 2 foul and ejection.

The league announced the penalty handed down by operations chief Joe Dumar and said the suspension begins immediately.

The NBA said: “He will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play.”

