Wasilla woman dies in hit-and-run; pickup or SUV suspected

WASILLA, Alaska (AP) – A 33-year-old woman died when she was struck as she walked along a rural Wasilla road.

Alaska State Troopers say Tammy Mclinn of Wasilla died in the hit-and-run crash.

A witness just before 9:30 a.m. Monday called 911 to report finding a woman dead along Vine Road southwest of the Wasilla Airport.

Troopers identified Mclinn from previous contacts.

Investigators say she apparently was struck by a 1990s model Chevrolet truck or sport utility vehicle.

Troopers are encouraging people to call if they have knowledge of the crash.

