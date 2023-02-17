WATCH: Body Cam Footage Of An Officer Saving A One-Month-Old Choking Baby

Officer Alexis Callaway has been with the Senoia, Georgia police force for two years, and didn’t hesitate to spring into action when she got a call of a choking infant. She had known CPR techniques since she was 16-years-old and has worked with children. Body camera video shows how quickly she scoops the baby out of grandma’s arms and goes to work.

Turns out the 4-week-old baby couldn’t swallow liquid from his bottle and it blocked his airway. Her technique dislodged it and paramedics were on hand to assess him. All is well thanks to Officer Callaway’s quick action!