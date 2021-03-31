      Weather Alert

Watch: Mama Bear Tries To Corral Her Cubs

Mar 31, 2021 @ 6:37am

WINCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A mother bear trying to coax four rambunctious cubs across a busy Connecticut road has parents across the internet nodding in sympathy.

Hundreds of people responded to a four-minute video of the bear’s struggles taken Sunday and posted on the Winchester Police Department’s Facebook page.

Other videos of the bears are circulating online of the crossing.

The video taken Sunday shows the bear trying several times to get the cubs safely across busy Rowley Street.

One woman wrote: “The trials and tribulations of all mothers. Poor Momma!” Police are thanking motorists for being patient and keeping the bears safe.

