Watch Melted During Atomic Blast Over Hiroshima Sells For More Than $31,000

February 23, 2024 12:03PM AKST
BOSTON (AP) — A watch melted during the Aug. 6, 1945, bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, sold at auction Thursday for more than $31,000.

The watch is frozen in time at the moment of the detonation of the atomic bomb  — 8:15 a.m. — during the closing days of World War ll.

Boston-based RR Auction said the small brass-tone watch was recovered from the ruins of the Japanese city and offers a glimpse into the immense destruction of the first atomic bomb detonated over a city.

Other auction items included a signed copy of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong’s “The Little Red Book,” which sold for $250,000.

