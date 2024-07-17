Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

WATCH: “The Perfect Couple” Trailer

July 17, 2024 8:14AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

There is something sinister going on with Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber’s family in this thriller set for a Netflix premiere on September 5th.

Amelia Sacks is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury (Kidman), has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season – until a body turns up on the beach. As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels.

