Watchdog Calls For House Committee To Uninvite RFK Jr. After His Comments Are Blasted As Antisemitic

NEW YORK (AP) — A Democratic watchdog group has asked a U.S. House committee to rescind an invitation to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after the Democratic presidential candidate was filmed falsely suggesting COVID-19 could have been “ethnically targeted” to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people.

The Congressional Integrity Project sent a letter to Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, after the comments prompted accusations of antisemitism and racism.

Jordan said through a spokesperson he will move forward with the hearing despite disagreeing with Kennedy’s comments.

Kennedy said that his words were twisted and that he never suggested COVID-19 was targeted to spare Jews.