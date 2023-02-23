Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

We Thought You Needed To See Shirtless Shawn Mendes Hiking

February 23, 2023 8:32AM AKST
NBD…just a shirtless Shawn Mendes on a hike with his chiropractor that we’re sure he’s totally NOT dating. Sidebar, this chiropractor A) has LOTS of young famous clients and B) hangs out with them all.  #bestgigever

Mendes has been taking time off for mental health but says he’s ready to make music again!

Miranda has been treating Shawn for awhile now…

 

 

Her name is Jocelyne Miranda and she’s 51-years-old. Looks like she’s on standby at shows in case, say Justin Bieber, needs a little mid-show adjustment??

 

 

What are the best perks that come with YOUR job?

