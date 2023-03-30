Welcome “Careless Whisper” To The 1 Billion Views Club

George Michael’s 1984 hit “Careless Whisper” has officially surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. It’s averaged more than 400,000 daily views globally on YouTube in 2023. The video was uploaded to YouTube in October 2009.

This is the eighth song from the ’80s to join the YouTube Billion Views club. The first was Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine”; followed by A-ha’s “Take On Me“; Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean”; Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up“; Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want To Have Fun“; Europe’s “The Final Countdown”; and the Police’s “Every Breath You Take.”