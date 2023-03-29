What’s the latest trend in YouTube videos?

Watching other people clean!

The videos show people in their own homes cleaning bathrooms, vacuuming, and doing dishes. They’re usually tagged with the phrase “Clean With Me” and they get millions of views! Viewers enjoy watching someone else grind through the same tedious chores we all have.

There are also so-called “Complete Disaster” videos, where laundry, dirty dishes, grime and clutter have overwhelmed a house and the person cleaning restores order.

So why on earth would anyone watch someone else cleaning?

Because, psychologically, when things are clean, we feel a sense of relief. It taps into a subconscious urge psychologists call a “just right” feeling. It’s the sensation that occurs when we’ve put things in order. And we can get that same feeling from watching someone else clean a house – even if it’s not our own house.

