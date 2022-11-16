Why Chewing Gum is a Super Life Hack

I know school teachers won’t be happy with this but….

We are not hearing that Chewing-gum is the latest super-life-hack. That’s according to the American Institute of Stress. They say most of us tend to clench our jaws when we’re stressed, but the act of chewing can obliterate that tension.

Chewing gum can also make you more alert……The chewing action releases the hormone serotonin, which helps you feel more awake.

Chewing gum can even improve test scores! In studies from St. Lawrence University, students who chewed gum while taking a test felt significantly more alert and even received higher scores. The researchers explain it’s because the chewing motion gets blood flowing to the head.

