Why Dating on a Budget is Not a Deal Breaker

In dating news …the Wall Street Journal reports that “the first date dinner-date is dead!” Because the price of dinner and drinks has spiked 17%!

And that’s reflected in people’s profiles on dating apps, too!

Mentions of picnics, drive-ins, mini-golf, street food, and camping have all increased on dating apps. And 25% of singles on Tinder said they’re drinking less on dates because it’s so expensive. Also, more people on first dates are splitting the bill!

But dating on a budget isn’t a deal breaker. In fact, according to a survey by the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, women believe a man who cares about saving money is thoughtful, stable and responsible. All attractive qualities, of course, in a potential romantic partner!

