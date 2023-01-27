Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Why Dating on a Budget is Not a Deal Breaker

January 27, 2023 2:00AM AKST
In dating news …the Wall Street Journal reports that “the first date dinner-date is dead!” Because the price of dinner and drinks has spiked 17%!

And that’s reflected in people’s profiles on dating apps, too!

Mentions of picnics, drive-ins, mini-golf, street food, and camping have all increased on dating apps. And 25% of singles on Tinder said they’re drinking less on dates because it’s so expensive. Also,  more people on first dates are splitting the bill!

But dating on a budget isn’t a deal breaker. In fact, according to a survey by the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, women believe a man who cares about saving money is thoughtful, stable and responsible. All attractive qualities, of course,  in a potential romantic partner! 

