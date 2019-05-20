Why Do Cats Sit On Anything You’re Reading?

You know how cats love to walk over and sit on anything you’re looking at – whether it’s a book, newspaper, or your laptop? Why do they do it? Well, it’s been happening for centuries…

Even on a manuscript from the fifteenth century, there are cat paw prints. Well, there are a few reasons why cats like to position themselves on items like your books or laptops.

First of all, those things smell like you. Just like dogs, cats are strongly influenced by scent – and it’s especially important to them where they live. And if they love you, they’ll love anything that smells like you. And even if there are several books around you, they’ll still want to lay on the book that’s just been in your hands.

Another reason why cats like to lie on whatever you’re looking at:

They’re territorial. And when your cat rubs his face on your book or laptop, they’re leaving behind their own scent and claiming that item.

Lastly, cats like having your attention. And if your book or laptop is usurping the attention they think they should be receiving, they’ll walk right over it so you have to focus on them.

So there you have it. Next time your cat interrupts your reading or computer work, just know that it’s all coming from a place of love.