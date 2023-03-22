Clutter doesn’t just make your home look like a mess – it messes with your mental health! That’s according to the journal Personality and Social Psychology. For the study, researchers from USC asked families to record videos while touring their own homes and discussing their belongings. Their stress hormone levels were also recorded.

The conclusion? People who perceived their homes as cluttered had unhealthy levels of the stress hormone cortisol, and felt more stress as the day went on.

The researchers say it boils down to the feeling of never-ending work and obligation, and our brains don’t like the weight of all that responsibility. But when we de-clutter, our brains actually do relax. That’s because we feel more in-control of our lives. It gives us a sense of accomplishment.

So now we know, clutter can seriously mess with our mental health.

The post Why It’s Important to Declutter Our Home appeared first on John Tesh.