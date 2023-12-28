Why Rachel McAdams Wasn’t In The Walmart “Mean Girls” Commercials

One big character was missing from the recent series of Walmart “Mean Girls” holiday commercials…Regina George. And now we know why.

Rachel McAdams doesn’t do commercials, and also didn’t know the other girls had already agreed. She said, “I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest. A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag.” She told Variety that maybe she would have felt differently had she known Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert had all signed on. “I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my Plastics, but yeah I found that out later.”