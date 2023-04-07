Why Solo Travel is a Big Trend

Solo Travel is now a big trend! People aren’t waiting for friends and family to join them on a trip – they’re going solo!

In fact, the travel site Booking.com reports that, in normal years, about 1-in-8 bookings were by solo travelers…… But this year, the rate has DOUBLED to 1 in 4!

And Google searches for “solo travel” have also doubled!

The reason? According to the world’s largest travel marketing agency, MMGY, after enduring two years of travel restrictions, a lot of people are feeling antsy to travel somewhere – anywhere!

Solo vacations also offer one of the best opportunities to travel “with intent.” Meaning, you can explore a personal goal – whether it’s self-improvement, crossing more destinations off your bucket list, or simply taking time to de-stress! People also tend to report more satisfaction with their travel experiences when they’re NOT trying to keep other people happy.

And that’s the latest travel trend: Solo vacations!

