Why Superhero Movies are Great to Watch

These days, it seems like there’s a new superhero movie or TV show debuting every week. So why are they so hot right now?

According to clinical psychologist, Dr. Robin Rosenberg, it’s because we’re living in difficult and uncertain times……With crime, financial struggles, and war. And that leaves us wanting to be entertained and distracted.

We’re also searching for positive role models, and wishing for heroes to swoop in and stop the madness. It’s the reason our grandparents loved superhero comics in the 1930s during the Great Depression.

Also, with superhero movies – it’s about good versus evil, and saving the little guy.

We also see ourselves in superhero stories. Because most of us believe in fighting for justice. And superheroes often come from tragic beginnings……

That inspires us, and provides a model to help us cope with adversity, and find meaning in loss.

