Want to add an extra 10 years to your life? Go swimming!

According to Northwestern University, the more you swim, eat right and avoid tobacco, the longer you’ll live. Their studies looked at more than 355-thousand people and found that swimming can add as many as 10 years to your life.

The studies found that, among healthy people, those who swam regularly had an 80% lower risk of heart disease. And another study, done by the University of South Carolina, found that over the course of a 13-year study swimmers had the lowest rate of death.

So why would that be? The researchers speculate that it’s because swimming works the entire body – not just the lower half, like running. Plus, because water makes us buoyant, it’s something almost everybody can do……

Even people who have bad knees, arthritis or are overweight. And you don’t need to spend your life in the pool. An hour a day was all it took to get the longevity benefits. And it doesn’t matter what stroke you do – they’re all equally good. In fact, jogging in water – or water aerobics – will also provide the same life-lengthening benefits.

The post Why Swimming Regularly Can Make Your Life Longer appeared first on John Tesh.