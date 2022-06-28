What’s the key to a loving, long-lasting, relationship? Having joint bank accounts! That’s according to a new study from Cornell University.
Psychologists say it’s all down to something called “interdependence theory.” Meaning, our lives are intertwined with the lives of the people we’re closest to – making us mutually dependent on each other……To the point that their decisions and actions have a direct impact on OUR decisions and actions, and vice versa.
And there’s no stronger way of becoming intertwined with your significant other than by merging your finances.
The research was done by marketing professor Emily Garbinsky……And she found couples in serious relationships who combined their finances felt more harmonious, more committed, more satisfied with their relationship, and had more common goals.
The post Why This One Move Guarantees Long Relationships appeared first on John Tesh.