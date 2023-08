Celebrities are jumping on social media bringing attention to the devastating wildfires that have engulfed the Hawaiian island of Maui.

So far, the lives of 53 people have been lost. Jason Momoa, Jeremy Renner, and Olivia Wilde all posted to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

Many tourist spots were destroyed…

Praying for Maui.