Wildlife officials consider killing nuisance bears in Kodiak

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – Alaska wildlife officials are considering killing nuisance bears in Kodiak if they don’t go into hibernation soon.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports city manager Mike Tvenge told the council last week that state Department of Fish and Game officials working with Kodiak police will likely kill these bears, noting that non-lethal bullets and pepper shots have become less effective against the animals.

Police and wildlife officials have responded to several calls in recent weeks about bears getting into trash around town. In one incident last month, a bear broke into a garage.

Department wildlife biologist Nate Svoboda says relocating bears is not a viable option as it’s expensive, time-consuming and typically does not address the core problem.

