Buddy the Elf/Ron Burgundy/Ricky Bobby himself, Will Ferrell, was in central Indiana shooting a documentary. And he made the most of his time! He interacted with fans at a Beech Grove Walmart and basically took over the Pacers/76ers game!

Will Ferrell showing off his range at @GainbridgeFH! pic.twitter.com/FdJLeJUQBr — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 6, 2023

He was in the locker room, came out in a pacer car pushed by rapper 50 Cent, drained a 3-pointer, and was a hype man through the 4th quarter!