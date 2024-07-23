Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Will Lady Gaga Perform At The Olympic Opening Ceremony?

July 23, 2024 1:33AM AKDT
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Lady Gaga attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lady Gaga is in Paris!

Ahead of the official start of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on Friday, July 26, Lady Gaga was just spotted in Paris. This helped fuel rumors that Gaga is set to perform at the Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Lady Gaga was seen in Paris on Monday (July 22), photographed next to her car while waving and blowing kisses to her fans that gathered around her. She was trying to keep a low profile, dressed casually in a baseball cap pulled down low on her head and big sunglasses along with an oversized leather jacket, but her legions of Little Monsters were able to spot her anyway.

The Olympics recently shared a teaser video which features a mysterious leather clad figure that could be the 13-time Grammy winner, tightening their belt before wrapping themselves in a cape of the Olympic flag, with the post captioned, “You haven’t seen anything yet. See you on 26 July.”

