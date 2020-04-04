      Weather Alert

Wisconsin limps toward Tuesday election despite virus fears

Apr 3, 2020 @ 6:48pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is lurching toward a spring primary election on Tuesday despite widespread concern about in-person voting during the coronavirus crisis. A day after a federal judge declined to postpone the election, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called a special session and asked majority Republicans to shift to an all-mail affair. Republicans say the state should hold to the date. The federal judge has extended the window for absentees by nearly a week. But in-person voting is still planned despite a shortage of poll workers so severe that many municipalities say they won’t be able to staff polling places.

