      Weather Alert

Wisconsin Supreme Court Strikes Down Mask Mandate

Mar 31, 2021 @ 6:34am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The Wisconsin Supreme Court has struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate, ruling that the Democratic governor exceeded his authority by issuing the order. The 4-3 ruling Wednesday by the conservative-controlled court is the latest legal blow to attempts by Evers to control the coronavirus. It comes after Republicans in the Legislature voted to repeal the mask mandate, only to see Evers quickly re-issue it. The court ruled that any public health emergency issued by Evers is valid for just 60 days and can’t be extended without approval of the Legislature. Nearly 60 organizations, including groups representing hospitals, doctors and nurses, had opposed striking down the mandate.

You May Also Like
Watch live: President Biden holds first press conference since taking office @ 10:15am
Federal Moratorium On Evictions Extended
Ava Max On Being First Generation
At Least 5 Dead As Tornadoes Rip Across Deep South
United States waiving FBI checks on caregivers at new migrant facilities