      Weather Alert

Witness: Officer in Floyd case gave onlookers a ‘cold’ stare

Mar 30, 2021 @ 11:18am

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The teenager who shot the widely seen video of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer charged in his death testified Tuesday that Derek Chauvin “just stared at us” and didn’t react to bystander pleas. Eighteen-year-old Darnella Frazier said Chauvin and another officer on the scene put their hands on their Mace when bystanders wanted to intervene. She says she began recording because “it wasn’t right, he was suffering, he was in pain.” Earlier, a man who was among onlookers shouting at Chauvin to get off Floyd last May says he called 911 to report a murder after Floyd was removed by paramedics. Prosecutors led off their case by playing portions of Frazier’s video, which sent waves of outrage around the globe.

 

You May Also Like
Watch live: President Biden holds first press conference since taking office @ 10:15am
Vaccine hesitancy, virus cases affect Alaska prison visits
New doubts over Southern Baptists’ limits on women’s roles
Ava Max On Being First Generation
Federal Moratorium On Evictions Extended