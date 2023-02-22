Woman Sells Unopened iPhone For $63,000

A first-generation iPhone from 2007 has been auctioned off for more than $63,000 — a new record.

That’s the word from LCG Auctions, which auctioned the unopened smart phone on behalf of a woman named Karen Green. She says she received the $599 phone as a gift in 2007, but was too attached to the phone she already owned to even open the box it came in. When she came across the phone 16 years later, Green decided to sell it, thinking she could get $5,000 for it, she says. However, after 10 people competed for the relic in 27 rounds of bidding, Green says she was shocked to see the total reach $63,356.40.

“To discover an original first release model from 2007 still brand new with its factory seal intact is truly remarkable,” says LCG Auctions founder Mark Montero. “The great story behind it is just icing on the cake.”

Have you ever thrown something away that later became worth a lot of money?