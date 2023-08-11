Woman Starts Kitchen Fire While Live Streaming

Ooopsies! Kelly Caron was live streaming while she cooked a steak for her 26th birthday when a fire erupted! She set the alarms off in her apartment building and quickly found out why you don’t put water on an oil fire! She panicked and ran to the hallway screaming for help as she didn’t have a fire extinguisher. But she was able to eventually put the flames out when they died down without causing damage to her apartment.

Her dad was watching at the time and sent her a gift of fireproof gloves, spray for oil fires and a fire blanket!