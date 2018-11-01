Woman struck, killed after stepping out of crashed vehicle

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A woman who left her vehicle after a two-car crash on the Glenn Highway was struck and killed by a third vehicle.

The woman’s name was not immediately released.

Anchorage police say the first crash occurred at around 4 p.m. Tuesday near the south Birchwood exit of the highway.

Both vehicles after the collision stopped in the center median. Both drivers stepped out and walked toward the edge of the highway.

Police say a third driver lost control, entered the median and struck one of the drivers in the first crash.

Witnesses performed CPR. Medics declared her dead at the scene.

Police closed the highway to investigate and diverted traffic around the crash scene.