Woman Surprises Sorority Sister Saying She’s A Kidney Match

A woman in Ohio named Megan Schultz is giving her old sorority sister a kidney, even though they hadn’t seen each other in 10 years. Megan got tested after she saw something about Jessica Hause’s kidney search on social media. Turned out, she was a match! Megan gave Jess the good news on FaceTime!

They had been friends for 18 years and the video of their story has 1 million views on TikTok alone with hundreds of thousands of likes and more than a thousand comments!

MORE HERE