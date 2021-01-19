      Weather Alert

Workforce increase reinforces Alaska virus contact tracing

Jan 19, 2021 @ 6:30am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials say Alaska’s coronavirus contact tracing effort is rebounding after several months of hiring and several weeks of decreased daily cases. Anchorage Daily News reports that state officials say great improvements have been made since November. At that time, the contact tracing corps was overwhelmed and people testing positive were asked to reach out on their own to those they may have infected. Public Health Nursing Chief Tim Struna of the Alaska Division of Public Health says contact tracers can now investigate reports within a day after receiving notice of new virus infections. State officials say there are now about 500 contact tracers.

 

