World Ice Art Championships secures new home

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – The World Ice Art Championships now has a new home.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the ice sculpting event recently reached a 22-year rental agreement with the Tanana Valley State Fair. The event will be held at the College Road fairgrounds from 2019-2040.

Bernie Karl, president of the Ice Alaska nonprofit organization that runs the event, called the new partnership a “real synergy.”

The event also has secured a source and sponsor for ice. Karl says the raw material will come from an Exclusive Paving lake near the fairgrounds.

The ice art will be centered around the campgrounds in 2019. Ice Alaska also will have access to Badger Hall in the fairgrounds. The organization plans to start holding its weekly Tuesday night planning meetings there as it prepares for the 2019 event.

