Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Writers Guild and Hollywood Studios Reach a Tentative Deal

September 25, 2023 8:36AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Work in Hollywood has been shut down for months, and now it could be back to work soon after a tentative deal was struck.

The Writers Guild of America reached a tentative three year deal with Hollywood studios to get everyone back to work. They were pushing for higher wages, higher residuals from streaming and protections against A.I. This doesn’t mean they are immediately headed back to work…they are waiting until the final contract is signed and voted on by the members. It could be weeks or months before Hollywood sees a reboot. You won’t see new episodes or content until next year. Instead, this fall will be filled with reruns and reality shows.

You May Also Like

1

Employment at Alpha Media
2

Dog Escapes Animal Shelter Three Times And Ends Up At A Nursing Home
3

New Mexico Governor Amends Order Suspending Right To Carry Firearms To Focus On Parks, Playgrounds
4

Husband of US Rep. Mary Peltola dies in an airplane crash in Alaska
5

US Military Orders New Interviews On The Deadly 2021 Afghan Airport Attack As Criticism Persists