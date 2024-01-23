Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

WWE’s ‘Raw’ Moving To Netflix Next Year

January 23, 2024 10:08AM AKST
(Associated Press) – WWE’s weekly television show, “Raw,” will be moving to Netflix next year as part of a major streaming deal worth more than $5 billion.

WWE, which is part of TKO Group Holdings Inc., said Tuesday that “Raw” will air on Netflix starting in January 2025.

This will impact viewers in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Latin America and other territories.

WWE said that it will also impact additional countries and regions over time.

