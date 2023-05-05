Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

‘Yellowstone’ To End In November, Sequel Starts In December

May 5, 2023 9:55AM AKDT
NEW YORK (AP) — The popular Paramount network drama “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Costner will end in November with a batch of episodes that concludes its fifth season.

Paramount said Friday that a sequel will begin shortly after, in December.

Playing Montana rancher John Dutton, Costner and series creator Taylor Sheridan launched a phenomenon.

The fifth season opener last November was seen by more people than any other scripted series last fall.

There’s still some mystery about whether Costner will appear in the final episodes.

Paramount is denying Matthew McConaughey is signed for the sequel, but called him “a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

