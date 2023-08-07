You Can Now Buy “Weird Barbie”

You know the merch was going to be off the charts with this movie! We all had that Barbie we completely destroyed when we discovered scissors and markers and the Barbie movie perfectly captured that universal experience through “Weird Barbie” played by Kate McKinnon. Her face is colored on. Her hair is cut short and splayed out. Her outfit is mismatched and decorated with ink. She’s almost always in the splits. And she’s FOR SALE!

Could you ruin your own Barbie doll? Sure. But if you insist on having the official Weird Barbie, this one represents Kate’s character well and brings you right back to the soul-shattered moments in the movie.

You can pre-order yours for $50 from Mattel Creations. At this time of this blog, it will ship on or before May 31, 2024. You have plenty of time to clear space on your favorite shelf for her before then!