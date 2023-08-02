Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

You Can Rent Gwyneth Paltrow’s Guest House For A Night

August 2, 2023 3:13AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Gwyneth Paltrow is renting out her guesthouse on Airbnb…and throwing in a spa day with her Goop beauty essentials. The house is in Montecito and you also get a “nourishing goop Kitchen-inspired meal,” and “guided transcendental meditation session.” Not sure if she’ll have one of her infamous Vagina candles in the there, but one can hope.

And yes…you’ll get to meet her when she’s there to great you and make sure you have everything you needs for a relaxing stay! Before you start inviting all the girls…it’s only open to two people and only one night (September 9).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)

She takes you on a tour…the pool and view is UHMAZING.

You May Also Like

1

Boy Stops at Random House to Leave Pep Talk on Stranger’s Doorbell Cam
2

Alaska man inadvertently films his own drowning on a glacial lake with helmet GoPro, officials say
3

NFL Owners Unanimously Approve Over $6 Billion Sale Of Washington Commanders
4

Singer Tony Bennett Passes Away at 96
5

Netflix Drops It’s $9.99 Plan