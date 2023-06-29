Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

You Can Stay The Night In The Barbie Dreamhouse Airbnb

June 29, 2023 8:43AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

ep…it’s a life-size toy Barbie Dreamhouse that Ken has brought some Kenergy to with a little remodeling. And you can stay the night for FREE.

It’s got panoramic views of Malibu with 1 private bedroom and 1 bathroom. Guests will have to pay for travel to get there, and Airbnb is making a donation to Save the Children, which provides learning resources and support to children, families, and communities in 100+ countries.

Booking opens at 10 a.m. PT on Monday, July 17 for two, one-night stays for up to two guests on July 21 and July 22, 2023. The “Barbie” movie opens July 21.

SEE THE LISTING HERE

