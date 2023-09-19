You Soon May Have To Pay To Use “X”

Elon Musk hinted that everyone may have to subscribe, aka pay, to use the X platform. He said, “[We’re] moving to a small monthly payment for use of the X system.” He made that remark yesterday during a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that may be the only way to eliminate the problem of bots.

X’s current subscription program, X Blue (Twitter Blue), is priced starting at $8 per month and includes a blue check.