Young, Galvin getting rematch for US House seat

Aug 19, 2020 @ 9:29am

By MARK THIESSEN Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Don Young and Alyse Galvin will face off once again in the race to be Alaska’s sole representative in the U.S. House. Young, the House’s longest-ever serving Republican, won the GOP primary Tuesday, his first step in an effort to win a 25th term. Alyse Galvin, a nonpartisan candidate, won the Democratic primary with the party’s backing. She lost to Young in the 2018 general election. Young’s campaign manager says the congressman “is grateful for the opportunity to continue to represent Alaskans.” Galvin attributed part of her win to getting back in the race, telling The Associated Press she thinks Alaskans like grit.

