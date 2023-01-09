Young Pilot Makes Emergency Landing On Route 66

Eighteen-year-old Brock Peters says “it may be awhile” before his grandma flies with him again after they had to make an emergency landing. Peters recently received his pilot’s license and decided to rent a plane to fly his family to eat breakfast. Soon after getting in the air, he lost all engine power. That’s when he spotted historic Route 66, 60 miles outside of Los Angeles, down below and knew that had to be his landing strip.

Peters could not reach the control tower so…he called his mom. She called 9-1-1 and fortunately everyone walked away without serious injury!