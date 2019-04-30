Young whale swims to deeper water after being stranded twice

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Officials say a young humpback whale swam free to deeper water after being stranded for the second time in two days just south of the Alaska town of Girdwood.

KTUU-TV reports that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the whale swam free just before 5 p.m. Monday.

NOAA Cook Inlet Beluga Recovery Coordinator Verena Gill says the whale was spotted earlier Monday in Turnagain Arm after previously stranding Sunday near Bird Point.

Gill says the whale may have followed a pod of belugas into the arm, and is likely young and unfamiliar with the area.

The NOAA says it hopes the whale will make its way north, and out of Turnagain Arm.

—

Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com