YouTube’s Top Trending Videos Of The Year

YouTube rolled out its top 10 trending videos, creators, songs and ads of the year.

The top-trending U.S. video on YouTube this year was a goodbye message from late gaming creator Technoblade. His real name is Alex, and he shared an emotional video to fans a year after his cancer diagnosis at age 23. It was meant to be posted after he had passed. “Hello everyone, Technoblade here. If you’re watching this, I am dead. Thank you all for supporting my content over the years. If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time as those were the happiest years of my life.”

MrBeast had biggest subscriber gains in 2022, adding 27 million more taking his current totally to 115 million subscribers. The second highest trending video was the Guardian’s uncensored clip of Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at the Oscars , followed by the face reveal by Minecraft creator Dream at number 3, and the NFL’s Super Bowl LVI halftime show is the 4th highest trending video.

The top song was “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s “Encanto” with over 503 million views!

