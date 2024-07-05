Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Zac Efron Reveals Fun Fact About “HSM 2” Golf Course Performance

July 5, 2024 9:02AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

It was an iconic scene where Troy aka Zac Efron performs an angsty song on the golf course where he was working with the gang for the summer. They shot the entire scene in 3 hours and it was all improv!

Efron revealed the director said they had no concept at all for the song, and Zac suggested using the golf course as the setting. then magic happened!

You can currently see Efron romancing Nicole Kidman in A Family Affair on Netflix.

