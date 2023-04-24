Zendaya Performed At Coachella

The Coachella crowd got a surprise when Zendaya took the stage for her first live performance in 7 years Saturday night. She joined Labrinth to perform “I’m Tired” and “All for Us” — two songs from her HBO series Euphoria. You might remember she released a debut album back in 2013, but has mostly centered her career on acting.

More of Zendaya performing at Coachella with Labrinth. pic.twitter.com/5m0muSd4nB — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) April 23, 2023

She tweeted last year, “I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it.”

I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks<3 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 4, 2022

She wrote on her Instagram stories about her stint at Coachella: “I just wanted to say thank you again for such a magical beautiful night,” and thanked Labrinth for the “last minute” invitation.