Zendaya Performed At Coachella

April 24, 2023 7:23AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

The Coachella crowd got a surprise when Zendaya took the stage for her first live performance in 7 years Saturday night. She joined Labrinth to perform “I’m Tired” and “All for Us” — two songs from her HBO series Euphoria. You might remember she released a debut album back in 2013, but has mostly centered her career on acting.

She tweeted last year, “I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it.”

She wrote on her Instagram stories about her stint at Coachella: “I just wanted to say thank you again for such a magical beautiful night,” and thanked Labrinth for the “last minute” invitation.

