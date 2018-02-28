ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska man who called himself an “avenging angel seeking justice” has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for assault and robbery charges.

KTVA-TV reports that 42-year-old Jason Vukovich was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to one assault charge and one robbery charge.

Vukovich assaulted three men he found on the state’s online sex offender registry in June 2016.

He said in court that he was physically and sexually abused by his stepfather while growing up.

Vukovich and his older brother, Joel Fulton, ran away from home when they were teenagers.

Vukovich also struggled with an addiction to methamphetamine and was in and out of jail.

Vukovich is eligible to apply for parole once he’s served almost six years of his sentence.

—

Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com

The post Alaska man sentenced for assaulting men on sex offender list appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.