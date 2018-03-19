Alaska Masonic Temple demolished after roof caves in

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A historic Alaska temple, which has stood for 112 years, was demolished after the roof caved in.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports half of the roof of the Masonic Temple in Fairbanks collapsed Saturday afternoon to the second-story floor. Demolition crew were only able to save the “1906” and “Masonic Temple” signs.

City Engineer Robert Pristash suspects a combination of age and dry rot crippled the temple.

City of Fairbanks Communications Director Teal Soden says officials decided the temple was a danger to the public.

No one was injured in the collapse, but employees from an adjacent restaurant had been inside the building about 30 minutes before the incident.

Originally constructed as the Tanana Commercial Company Store, the Masonic Temple was built in 1906.

