Alaska psychologist indicted on federal child porn charges
By KFQD News
|
Jun 21, 2018 @ 11:39 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 51-year-old Anchorage clinical psychologist has been indicted by a federal grand jury on child pornography charges.

Anchorage television station KTUU reports Russell Cherry is charged with one count of distribution of child pornography distribution and one count of possession.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the indictment Wednesday.

An Anchorage attorney for Cherry, Phillip Shanahan, said by email that the defense would have no immediate comment.

Cherry is a partner in an Anchorage neurological practice.

The indictment says Cherry in July 2017 distributed images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Prosecutors say images and videos depicting child exploitation were found on Cherry’s desktop computer in August 2017.

Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com

The post Alaska psychologist indicted on federal child porn charges appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Ex-Alaska lawmaker accused of hitting woman faces hearing Low escapement of Kodiak sockeye may halt egg collection Company seeks to dismantle Alaska oil terminal next year Bear suspected in missing Alaska hiker’s death Anchorage police identify man killed in apartment shooting Students to conduct research on beluga whales in Alaska
Comments