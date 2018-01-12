Alaska resident surrenders 25 cats to humane society

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A Juneau humane society has taken in 25 cats from a resident.

KTOO Public Media in Juneau reports that the resident called the Gastineau Humane Society to come get the cats.

Humane society Executive Director Samantha Blankenship says the house was dirtied with feces. She says staff members suited up and took in the cats on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The humane society will update the cats’ vaccinations, spay or neuter them and microchip them. They hope to begin adopting some out next week.

Blankenship says most of the cats seem healthy and friendly.

She says the humane society deals with these kinds of situations once or twice a year, usually involving cats.

