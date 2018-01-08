Contact: Nikki Wilder | Corporate Marketing Coordinator | nikki.wilder@alphamediausa.com

Alpha Media, Bakersfield Supports Relief of California Fire

JANUARY 8, 2018 – Alpha Media, Bakersfield, CA., stations (KLLY, KKBB, and KNZR) collected food and water for the victims of the fires in Ventura and Santa Barbara. Items were collected for over three weeks and a local chapter of Veterans helped with delivering the supplies.

KLLY Program Director, Danny Hill commented on the announcement, “I’m very proud of my community and I love the support they always show. Bakersfield constantly gives to others and is at the forefront of a lot of charity events.”

Recap video: https://www.facebook.com/energy953/videos/10154981256320876/

Alpha Media, a diverse, multimedia company owns or operates 226 radio stations and 223 websites serving 49 markets across the United States.

